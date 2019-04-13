Kenneth B. Jackson (1960 - 2019)
  • "Bruh I really dont know what to say. I know I will miss..."
    - Lawanda Wynn- Griffin
  • "Hey Kenneth you will be missed. "
    - Steven Jackson

Kenneth B. Jackson, age 58 out of Baton Rouge, passed away early Sunday morning, April 7, 2019. Kenneth was a Veteran & former East/West Baton Rouge Parish Deputy Sheriff, and attended Southern University. Funeral & Memorial Services will take place Monday April 15, 2019; visitation from 9am-11am and services promptly beginning at 11am at Promised Land Baptist Church. Kenneth was survived by his children Cabrina Johnson, Telly Roper, Kenneth Stafford, Kendrick Jackson, Kennesha Jackson-Cain, Justin Hollies, and Kenshyra Jackson.
