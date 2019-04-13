Kenneth B. Jackson, age 58 out of Baton Rouge, passed away early Sunday morning, April 7, 2019. Kenneth was a Veteran & former East/West Baton Rouge Parish Deputy Sheriff, and attended Southern University. Funeral & Memorial Services will take place Monday April 15, 2019; visitation from 9am-11am and services promptly beginning at 11am at Promised Land Baptist Church. Kenneth was survived by his children Cabrina Johnson, Telly Roper, Kenneth Stafford, Kendrick Jackson, Kennesha Jackson-Cain, Justin Hollies, and Kenshyra Jackson.
Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home
1553 Wooddale Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
225-927-1640
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2019