Kenneth Byron Robertson (Boobie) entered into eternal rest on November 26, 2020. He was 58 years old. He was born on November 5, 1962. He is survived by his wife Artile Robertson. Daughter Kennedy Robertson. Stepdaughter Ronisha McDonald. Son Kendrick Tate, stepson Keron Hayes.6 granddaughters Makenzie Tate, Mahkia Tate, Alajhia Tate, Chyna Hayes, LaRayvia McDonald, Raylin McDonald. 2 grandsons Bradly Foster, Donald McDonald Jr. 3 sisters Linda Robertson, Charlayanne Prentiss, Floretta Bessix. Brother Micha Robertson and a host of nieces, nephews, and close friends. Viewing will be held December 4, 2020. Carney & Mackey Funeral Home 1576 Robin St. 5pm - 7pm Service December 5, 2020 Straight Life Baptist Church 3891 Pocasset St. Viewing 8am - 10am Service 10am Due to Covid EVERYONE is required to wear face mask and practice proper social distancing.

