Kenneth A. Caracci (Ken), 75, a resident of New Waverly, Texas, passed away peacefully on May, 30, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. Ken grew up in Baton Rouge and graduated from Baton Rouge High School and LSU. He was an avid Tiger fan. He is survived by: two daughters, Ginger Chandler of Omaha, Nebraska and Candace Caracci Berntsen of Riverside, Texas; one son, Sheldon Caracci of Conroe, Texas; a grandson, Chandler Caracci of Conroe, Texas; granddaughters, Shelby Chandler of Columbus, Ohio and Kelsey Bland of Houston, Texas. He is also survived by his mother, Stella Caracci of Baton Rouge; aunt, Tanya B. Ditto of Gulf Breeze, Florida; two nieces, Shannon Abadie Schiltz of Marietta, Georgia and Melissa Abadie Levins of Pensacola, Florida; a brother-in-law, Ron Abadie of Peachtree City, Georgia; and three great nieces and one great nephew. Preceding him in death was his loving dad, Joseph Caracci and his sister, Carol Caracci Abadie. Ken had many cousins and some very close friends that he loved dearly. According to his wishes a private memorial service was held for him on June 1, 2019 under the giant oaks in the front yard of his home in New Waverly. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 7 to June 9, 2019

