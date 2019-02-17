Kenneth "Pete" Charles Williams, age 79, of Moro Bay, AR, died Saturday, February 16, 2019, at his home. He was born February 17, 1939, in Moro Bay, AR, a son of the late Arnold Williams and Corinth Ivey Williams. He graduated from Hermitage High School, the University of Arkansas in Monticello, with a B.S. in chemistry, the University of Mississippi with a M.S. in chemistry and the University of Illinois with a Ph.D. in chemistry. Kenneth was a retired chemist, economist, and corporate planner for both Ethyl Corporation in Baton Rouge, LA, and Albemarle Corporation in Magnolia, AR. He was appointed to the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission in 2005, by Governor Mike Huckabee and served until 2011. He attended the Church of God in El Dorado, AR. Also preceding him in death was a son Paul Jason Williams and a sister Ernestine Trammell. Survivors are two daughters Charlotte Williams Khan and spouse Jaffar, Catherine Williams Davidson and spouse Ted all of Atlanta, GA. Two brothers Don Williams of El Dorado, AR, and Jerry Williams of Hermitage, AR. One sister Linda Williams Sweeney of Moro Bay, AR. Four grandchildren Victoria Khan, Caroline Khan, Julia Davidson, and Edward Davidson. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 19, at Church of God, 908 E. Mosby, El Dorado, AR. Visitation is from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, February 18, at Frazer Funeral Home. Burial is in Marsden Cemetery by Frazer's Funeral Home. Memorials are preferred to Marsden Cemetery Association. Online guest register www.frazerfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2019