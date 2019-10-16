Kenneth Dale Maher Jr., "Ken" "Paw Paw" passed away on October 14, 2019. He was the first child born to Kenneth and Jeannette Maher, Sr., on October 29, 1956 in White Castle, LA. A kind, generous and truly selfless person, he was most fulfilled and content serving others, always only a phone call away. Ken was a native of Modeste and longtime resident of Prairieville. He enjoyed time at his camp, air shows, mechanical projects and spending time with friends and family. He was a 1974 graduate of Ascension Catholic High School. After many years of dedicated service, he retired from CF Industries. Ken always held to strong work ethics and integrity. In his retirement he most enjoyed visits with his parents in the country and taking the time to see the homebound. He was proud to provide "taxi" service for his grandchildren's extracurricular activities. Ken is survived by his children: Nancy M Peppers and Brandon Maher; grandchildren Adyson and Jordis Peppers; parents Kenneth and Jeannette Maher, Sr.; siblings Marvin (Marlene), Mark (Paige), Karen (Lincoln) and Kyle; nieces and nephews: Derek, Brittany, Olivia, Channing, and Elliott. He is preceded in death by nephew Sawyer Bleast Maher; brother-in-law Jimmy Brock; and fiancé Teresa "Terri" McKamie. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home from 11am until service time at 1pm. Condolences may be left for the family at www.oursofh.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019