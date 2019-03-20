Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth David Little Jr.. View Sign

Kenneth David Little Jr., age 54 of Holden, Louisiana, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 16, 2019. He was born on June 7, 1964, in Independence, Louisiana. Junior, as he was known by many, loved listening to music and going to live concerts, especially Jazz Fest. He also enjoyed reading, and adored dogs. Junior worked as a scaffold builder for BrandSafway for many years. Junior is survived by his mother, Rose Mary Wells Little; brother, Kevin "Boo" Little and his fiancée Blanche; sister, Teresa Little Leeper and her husband Jay; nephews and niece, Nicholas and wife Mallory, Christopher "Teaux," Chace, Kyle, Joseph Ryan, Jase, and Nataleigh; great nephew, Silas Jay; furry friend, Emmy Lou; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth David Little Sr.; maternal grandparents, Sadie and Dutch Wells, paternal grandparents, Anabelle and T.J. Little, and Kittie Settoon; longtime companion, Karen Kennedy; furry friend, Maggie; as well as other aunts, uncles and cousins. Family and friends will be received at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 100 W. Magnolia St. Ponchatoula, Louisiana 70454, on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 9:00 am until the funeral service begins at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Ponchatoula Cemetery in Ponchatoula, Louisiana.

