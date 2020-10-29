Kenneth David McDuff Jr. "Buddy" of Baton Rouge, passed away at his home on October 28, 2020. Buddy graduated from Catholic High School of Baton Rouge in 1975. Buddy was preceded in death by his parents - Mary Crosby McDuff and Kenneth David McDuff, Sr., his brother - Charles McDuff and sister Virginia Gandy. He is survived by his children - Kenneth David McDuff III (Amanda), Leslie Lindley (Michael) and Abby Guilbeau (Lucas); grandchildren - Mary Madison, Sadie Grace and Madeline Claire McDuff, Adelyn Elise and Hayden Virginia Lindley and Beckham Knox Guilbeau; siblings - Mary Ann McDuff, Jane Williston (Charles), Susan Fontenot (Wendell) and Michael McDuff (Ann) and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Granddaddy to his grandchildren, is known for his storytelling, making people laugh and his love for hunting and fishing. With his larger than life personality, he was loved by many. His children and grandchildren were his pride and joy. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral service at Noon on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government St. Baton Rouge, LA 70802. Visiting hours will be Saturday from 10:00 AM until service time. Interment at Roselawn Memorial Park will immediately follow services. Pallbearers are Michael Lindley, Lucas Guilbeau, John McDuff, Christopher McDuff, Robert McDuff, Blake Fontenot, Taylor Fontenot and Collin Guidry. Honorary pallbearers are Bo Stepp, John Parrott, Ned Chargois and John Gandy. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested a donation to Mothers Against Cancer, P.O. Box 5103 Kingwood, TX 77325.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store