Kenneth Davis, Jr., 73, died at his home in Prairieville, LA on June 30. 2020, after a long illness. He is survived by his wife Marsha Bowers Davis, his three children, Kenneth Davis, III, Brock Davis (Amilieigh Roberts) and Megan Davis Fontenot (Joseph Fontenot). Four grandchildren, Courtney Robertson, Hopelyn Davis, Sophie Fontenot and Westin Fontenot. He also had two step-sons Britten Cook (Michelle Thompson Cook) and Mason Cook (Jennifer O'Neil Cook) and two step grandchildren Cayman Cook and Madison Cook. He is also survived by his sister Janet Davis Wolf (John Randy Wolf) his niece Jennifer Law Hicks (Beau Hicks) and his nephew Brian Law (Vidya Rao). Also a great niece, two great nephews and numerous cousins. Ken graduated from Catholic High School in Baton Rouge and earned his Master's Degree from Southeastern University in Hammond, LA. He worked in sales at Glaser Steel Corporation. He left there to pursue a teaching career. He taught Health and PE and Driver's Education in East Baton Rouge Parish until he retired in 2014. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Davis, Sr. and Marie Langlois Davis. A son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and teacher. You are loved. You will be missed by all of us. Sadly, because of COVID19 there will be no memorial service at this time. If you would like to honor Ken, please make a donation to the Multiple Sclerosis Society in his name.

