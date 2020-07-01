1/
Kenneth Davis Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Davis, Jr., 73, died at his home in Prairieville, LA on June 30. 2020, after a long illness. He is survived by his wife Marsha Bowers Davis, his three children, Kenneth Davis, III, Brock Davis (Amilieigh Roberts) and Megan Davis Fontenot (Joseph Fontenot). Four grandchildren, Courtney Robertson, Hopelyn Davis, Sophie Fontenot and Westin Fontenot. He also had two step-sons Britten Cook (Michelle Thompson Cook) and Mason Cook (Jennifer O'Neil Cook) and two step grandchildren Cayman Cook and Madison Cook. He is also survived by his sister Janet Davis Wolf (John Randy Wolf) his niece Jennifer Law Hicks (Beau Hicks) and his nephew Brian Law (Vidya Rao). Also a great niece, two great nephews and numerous cousins. Ken graduated from Catholic High School in Baton Rouge and earned his Master's Degree from Southeastern University in Hammond, LA. He worked in sales at Glaser Steel Corporation. He left there to pursue a teaching career. He taught Health and PE and Driver's Education in East Baton Rouge Parish until he retired in 2014. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Davis, Sr. and Marie Langlois Davis. A son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and teacher. You are loved. You will be missed by all of us. Sadly, because of COVID19 there will be no memorial service at this time. If you would like to honor Ken, please make a donation to the Multiple Sclerosis Society in his name.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved