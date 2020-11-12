Kenneth Don Smith, a resident of Port Allen, passed away peacefully at his residence Thursday morning, November 12, 2020. Don was born March 6, 1935 in Springhill, Arkansas to Carl Monroe and Maudie Mae Calhoun Smith. In 1954, he married his wife of 66 years, Callie Jean Caston. As a young man, he moved to Louisiana to work for Dow Chemical and stayed there until his retirement after 33 years of service. He loved everything outdoors and had a special passion for hunting, golf, and LSU basketball and baseball. Don is survived by his wife, Callie; sons Duane (Robin), Philip (Sheri), and Tim (Melinda). He adored all of his grandchildren, Shaun (Ashley), Matthew, and Tyler Smith, Bo and Adam Hock, Lauren Braud (Lucas), Jessica Mouch (Hunter), Aimee Dazé (Timmy), and Logan (McKenzi) and Demi Smith; and 9 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother and father as well as two siblings, Denny and Juanita. Private family services will be conducted at a later date. The family would like to thank Heart of Hospice, especially Dr. Richards, Katie, and Shericka, for their compassionate, yet professional care during this difficult time. We are also grateful to LaQuan, Asia, Kobie, and Lucas Braud for their support and help in caring for our husband and Dad. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.