Elder Kenneth Dwayne Weeks, Sr. 60, a native of Leesville LA, and a resident of Baton Rouge LA went home to be with the Lord on Sunday May 19, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Ruby Stampley Weeks, children; Jonathan, Kenneth Jr., and Whitney Weeks; Four sisters, Three brothers and host of family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, paternal and maternal grandparents. Visitation Friday, May 24, 2019 - 4:00 - 7:00 pm at Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home, 1553 Wooddale Blvd. Visitation resumes Saturday, May 25, 11:00 am until Religious Services at 1:00 pm at Bethesda Ministries, 140 Section Line Road, Leesville, LA, Superintendent James Stampley, Jr. officiating.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 22 to May 25, 2019