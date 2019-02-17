Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth E. Viger III. View Sign

John 14:1, 19 "Let not your heart be troubled; you believe in God, believe also in Me. Because I live, you live also." (Teddy) Kenneth E. Viger III, of Baton Rouge, went to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on Friday February 15, 2019. Teddy attended CLA from K-12th grade where he was actively involved in the drama department, golf and cross county teams. After graduating with a Bachelor's Degree from LSU, he returned to CLA to teach 5th grade and coach the cross country team. He found it very rewarding to give back to his alma mater. Teddy's passions were his precious two girls, playing golf whenever he could, everything LSU, his family and friends, and his Lord Jesus Christ. Teddy is survived by his daughters Ava Belle and Madelyn; Anna White; his mom Peggy Viger and sister Chere V. Stevenson. He is preceded in death by his father Kenneth E. Viger Jr. Teddy's visitation and life celebration will be held Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Christian Life Fellowship/The Church BR from 11:30-12:30. His Memorial service will follow at 12:30pm. Dr. Jere Melilli and Pastor Chad Dinkel will officiate. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to a scholarship fund that is being set up for his daughters.

