Kenneth Earl Talley, loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 27, 2019 at the age of 94. He entered this world on August 9, 1925, born to Percy and Maude Talley in Bogalusa, LA. He is survived by his two sons David Talley of Picayune, MS and Tim Talley of Baton Rouge, LA and a daughter Kathy (Larry) Rath of Baton Rouge, LA; grandchildren Elizabeth, Rachel, Jonathan, Karen, Tommy, Gretchen, Nathan and Sarah; great-grandchildren Lorenzo, Alexis, Jacob, Chance, Braxton, Annabel, Harrison and William. Ken is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Gloria Bertoniere Talley, and his sister Janice King. After serving in the Navy in World War II, Ken was a machinist and machinist foreman for Crown Zellerbach, Worthington Service Corporation, and Dresser-Rand. He also spent many years providing volunteer service at Pine Valley Bible Camp in California. He was a faithful member of Superior Avenue Baptist Church of Bogalusa, LA and Trinity Lutheran Church of Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 15160 S. Harrells Ferry Rd. on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 12PM until service at 2PM conducted by Pastor David Buss. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11AM at Ponemah Cemetery, Bogalusa conducted by Rev. Darryl Fortenberry.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2019