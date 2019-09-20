Bo was born in New Orleans, and a resident of Baton Rouge. He passed away at his home, Friday, September 13, 2019 at age 62. Bo was a loyal and dedicated person. He served in ministry along-side his sister at Faith Foundation International Ministries. He was employed by Quiett & Daughter Vault Company for nearly 20 years. He was a quiet person but enjoyed robust family gatherings filled with laughter and food. He also enjoyed bike riding, hanging with friends, watching movies and telling stories. Bo set fire to a spades game and banged the dominos like no other. His competitive and loving nature will be missed but never forgotten. He is survived by his sister, Michelle Y. Bewley; brothers, Freeman Alfred Brooks, Freeman Emile Brooks, Jeffrey Brooks, and Robert Horning; foster family, Sadie Williams, Milton, Terry, and Rose Wright, Dianna Crawford, Sharon Davis; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews for almost 4 generations. Bo is preceded in death by his parents, Beauregard and Yvonne Brooks; sister, Deborah Brooks; and brother, Terrance Brooks. Memorial services will be held at Faith Foundation International Ministries, 5618 Superior Dr., Baton Rouge, Monday, September 23rd at 11:00 am officiated by Bishop Jerome Banks. A repast will immediately follow at the same location. Special thanks to Rabenhorst Funeral Home and Crematory and members of Faith Foundation International Ministries.
