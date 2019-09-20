Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Eli "Bo" Brooks. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-372-7687 Memorial service 11:00 AM Faith Foundation International Ministries 5618 Superior Dr. Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bo was born in New Orleans, and a resident of Baton Rouge. He passed away at his home, Friday, September 13, 2019 at age 62. Bo was a loyal and dedicated person. He served in ministry along-side his sister at Faith Foundation International Ministries. He was employed by Quiett & Daughter Vault Company for nearly 20 years. He was a quiet person but enjoyed robust family gatherings filled with laughter and food. He also enjoyed bike riding, hanging with friends, watching movies and telling stories. Bo set fire to a spades game and banged the dominos like no other. His competitive and loving nature will be missed but never forgotten. He is survived by his sister, Michelle Y. Bewley; brothers, Freeman Alfred Brooks, Freeman Emile Brooks, Jeffrey Brooks, and Robert Horning; foster family, Sadie Williams, Milton, Terry, and Rose Wright, Dianna Crawford, Sharon Davis; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews for almost 4 generations. Bo is preceded in death by his parents, Beauregard and Yvonne Brooks; sister, Deborah Brooks; and brother, Terrance Brooks. Memorial services will be held at Faith Foundation International Ministries, 5618 Superior Dr., Baton Rouge, Monday, September 23rd at 11:00 am officiated by Bishop Jerome Banks. A repast will immediately follow at the same location. Special thanks to Rabenhorst Funeral Home and Crematory and members of Faith Foundation International Ministries.

Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 20 to Sept. 23, 2019

