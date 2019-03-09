Kenneth Fitzgerald, a retired plant operator and lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, LA passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge. He was 66 years old. Mr. Fitzgerald is survived by his wife, Lorraine R. Fitzgerald; two sons, Dedric Fitzgerald of Katy, TX and Ellis "Terrel" LeDuff of Vallejo, CA; one daughter, Teneshia L. Fitzgerald of Cypress, TX; one sister, Sheri (Phillip) Broussard; one brother, Ivan Fitzgerald; 7 grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 185 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive, on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Pastor Fred Jeff Smith, officiating. Interment at Greenoaks Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Rhodes United Fidelity Funeral Home. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign guest book.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Fitzgerald.
Rhodes United Fidelity Funeral Home
2929 Scenic Hwy
Baton Rouge, LA 70805
(504) 943-6621
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2019