Service Information St Aloysius Catholic Church 2025 Stuart Ave Baton Rouge, LA 70808 (225) 343-3545 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:45 AM St. Aloysius Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Aloysius Catholic Church Baton Rouge , LA

God called Kenneth Francis Domma home on September 13, 2019 at the age of 79. A native and resident of Baton Rouge, Ken passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Ken was born on May 3, 1940 in Baton Rouge. Visitation will be held at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2025 Stuart Avenue, Monday, September 16, 2019 from 9 am until 10:45 am with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 am. Ken was a graduate of the Baton Rouge High School class of 1958 and obtained a degree in Business Administration from L.S.U. in 1962. Ken retired as the President of State National Mortgage Corporation after 37 years of service and later worked in residential construction. He served in leadership positions on many boards and committees including Kiwanis and SME. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 3743 at St. Aloysius Church, and served for many years as a Manresa Retreat Captain. He served in the Louisiana Air National Guard. Ken's favorite pastime was fishing on Catfish Lake, and for seventeen years, he enjoyed a monthly poker game with his son, David, and their poker club. Most important to him, however, was spending time with family and friends. Ken had a beautiful, warm, contagious smile that let everyone know they were welcome and his friend. Ken is survived by the love of his life, his sweetheart for 72 years and wife of 57 years, Patsy Norwood Domma; son, David Neal Domma and wife, Leslie Simoneaux Domma; daughter, Julie Domma Russell and husband, Craig B. Russell; granddaughters, Kelsey Marie Mire, Megan Claire Domma and Madelyn Kay Domma; brother, James R. Domma and wife, Tammie B. Domma; sister-in-law, Joyce N. Sutherland; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ken is preceded in death by his parents, Frank Edward Domma and Mildred O'Callaghan Domma. Honorary Pall Bearers are Wally Taylor, Ronnie Landry, Clark Martin, Glen Badon and Ed Simoneaux. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16, 2019

