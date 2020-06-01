It ended where it began. Kenneth Maxwell Frith 80, passed away quietly on May 29, 2020 surrounded by his family in his home in Rocky Branch, less than a stone's throw from where he was born. Over the years Ken or (Max) was a LSU graduate and fan of the tigers, a chemical engineer with Dow and BASF, and a dedicated family man. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara and 3 children, Cynthia, Russell, and Kirsten and 2 grandchildren, Sara and Rachelle. A rembrance ceremony for the family will be held on the property. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask you to make donations to the Louisiana Wildlife Conservancy. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com. Kilpatrick Funeral Home, Farmerville, LA.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.