Kenneth Frith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It ended where it began. Kenneth Maxwell Frith 80, passed away quietly on May 29, 2020 surrounded by his family in his home in Rocky Branch, less than a stone's throw from where he was born. Over the years Ken or (Max) was a LSU graduate and fan of the tigers, a chemical engineer with Dow and BASF, and a dedicated family man. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara and 3 children, Cynthia, Russell, and Kirsten and 2 grandchildren, Sara and Rachelle. A rembrance ceremony for the family will be held on the property. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask you to make donations to the Louisiana Wildlife Conservancy. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com. Kilpatrick Funeral Home, Farmerville, LA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
202 N. Washington
Farmerville, LA 71241
(318) 368-3025
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved