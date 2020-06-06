Kenneth "Steve" Irwin
Kenneth "Steve" Irwin passed away on June 5, 2020 at the OLOL hospital at the age of 66 after his battle with cancer came to an end. The battle was short, but Steve left a lasting impression on many people throughout his life. He was a phenomenal husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, as well as a second father figure for many. He will be greatly missed, but his speeches and words of wisdom will be remembered and passed on for years to come. Steve was a native of Plaquemine, La. and most recently a resident of Prairieville, La. He was survived by his wife Susan "Charlene" (Thompson) Irwin, daughter Heather Hebert and husband Chad, daughter Kristen Penn, son Brandon Irwin, son Devon Irwin. Also survived by sister Stephanie Robertson and husband Joe, sister Deborah Irwin, 5 grandchildren Dakota Penn, Skye Broussard, Cage Broussard, Brayden Benton and Cole Carpenter, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Luna B. Irwin and father Kenneth C. Irwin.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.
