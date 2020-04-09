Kenneth Jackson

Obituary
Kenneth Jackson, entered into eternal rest on April 1, 2020 at the age of 73. He was a Conductor for Union Pacific Railroad and a Veteran of the Vietnam War. Survived by his wife, Rose Ella Jackson; sons, Bernard Jackson (Leslie) and Patrick Thomas; daughter, Tiffany Watson; sister, Connie Jackson Davis; brother, Ronald Jackson (Loria); 6 grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020
