1/1
Kenneth "Joe Joe" Jackson
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth "Joe Joe" Jackson, born October 19, 1965, departed this earthly life on August 5, 2020 at the age of 54. Kenneth is survived by his son Ray Davis Sr.; siblings Shelia (Lionel) Ruffin, Floyd (Crystal), Cynthia (Joe), Darnell (Betty), and Sherman Jackson; grandchildren Ray Jr., Jaraya, Payden and Jayce Davis; LaQuaita Banks, Ariane Raymond, Felton Wallace, Jr., Kawanda Jackson and Devin Johnson which whom he helped raise; Godmother Willie Mae Jackson and a host aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Joe Joe was preceded in death by his parents Floyd and Dotsy Jackson, Sr., sister Karen Jackson, brother-in-law Felton Lawrence, grandparents Nellie and Wesley Boudreaux, Sr., Lillie Beckett and James Jackson, Sr. and Godfather Leslie Boudreaux, Sr. Family and friends are invited to attend the service on Saturday, August 15, 2020 for 10:00 am at New Zion Christian Center, 216 W. Main St., Gramercy, LA 70052. Visitation will be from 9:00 am until service starts. Rev. Dean Mitchell Sr. officiating. Interment will follow at Antioch Cemetery, Paulina, LA. Visitation will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 at Bardell's Mortuary, 3856 Hwy 44, Mt. Airy, LA 70076, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Bardell's Mortuary. Masks must be worn and social distancing will be enforced. Information: (985) 535-6837.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Bardell's Mortuary
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
New Zion Christian Center
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Service
10:00 AM
New Zion Christian Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bardell's Mortuary
3856 Louisiana 44
Mt. Airy, LA 70076
(985) 535-6837
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved