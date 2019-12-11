Kenneth "Kenny" James Carter, born in Baton Rouge, February 25, 1971 departed this life after a short illness, December 10, 2019 surrounded by his family. Kenny was a resident of Denham Springs and owner of Comfort Control Heating and Air in Walker for 18 years. Kenny was one of the hardest working men and provider for his family ever known. He was the greatest husband, son, father, brother, friend, and pawpaw to the people he loved the most. He was a blessing to everyone he knew and his greatest love was spending time with his family. He was a loving husband to his wife, Rhonda Delvisco Carter. He is survived by his children, Justin Carter and Carrie and Tiffani Carter and Ty; Siblings, Keith Carter and Monica, Alan Carter and Lisa, Todd Carter and Chrissy of New Zealand, James Carter and Courtney of Texas, Holly Carter of Tennessee, and Chris Carter. Also PawPaw to his precious grandchildren, Blaise, Landyn, Korbyn, Scarlett, Avery, Hayden and a future granddaughter; Stepmother, Florence Carter; Father and Mother in Law, Angelo and Ann Delvisco; sister in law, Kathy Delvisco; numerous Uncles, Aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. Kenny joins his parents, Arthur Richard and Mary Joyce Carter and nephew, Tyler Carter in Heaven. Pallbearers will be Todd, Justin, Blaise, and Hunter Carter, Ty Renfroe, Brian Williard and Chris Boudreaux. Honorary Pallbearers will be Keith Carter, Alan Carter, and Patrick Smith. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 10:00 AM until religious services at 1:00 PM on Friday, December 13, 2019. Interment Arcola-Roseland Cemetery, Roseland, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019