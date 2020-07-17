Kenneth ""Chut"" James Hernandez was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 16th 2020. He passed away unexpectedly at the age of 82. He was a lifelong resident of White Castle, Louisiana where he was a sugarcane farmer for 45 years. After retiring from farming he switched his interest to heavy equipment and dirt work. His love for the outdoors led him to become one of the original founders of the Bercham Hunting Club in Port Allen, Louisiana. He was a member and caretaker of the land for over 20 years. Kenneth also established his own hunting club, Port Allen Hunting Club, of which he was very proud. He truly cherished the friendships made in both clubs. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, July 18th, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, White Castle, celebrated by Rev. Tim Grimes. Entombment will follow in the White Castle Cemetery mausoleum. Kenneth is survived by his loving wife, Norma Landry Hernandez, of 61 years; two daughters and spouses, Tammy and David Bush and Janet and John Connolly. His eight grandchildren, of whom her was very proud, Ashley Babineaux, Jena Greene, Cameron Matherne, Maria Moore, John Michael Connolly, Brandi Villemarette, Bridgitt LeBlanc, and Brittany Wells and their spouses; and numerous great-grandchildren; niece, Denise Hicks. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Manny and Vivian Hymel Hernandez; brother, Roland Hernandez; and son-in-law, Dwayne Matherne. To all who knew and loved him he was one of a kind. He was very loved and will be greatly missed by all. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.