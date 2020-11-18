Kenneth Jerome Foster III, better known as "Trey" to many of his friends and family entered into eternal rest on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the age of 19. He was a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Trey leaves behind his parents Adeline (Billy) Johnson, father Kenneth Jerome Foster Jr, (5) sister, (2) brother, grandparents, godmother, a host of aunts, uncles, nephew, cousins, family and friends. Visitation at Winnfield Funeral Home 7221 Plank Road, B.R. LA. Friday, November 20, 2020 at 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. And will resume Saturday, November 21, 2020- 9:00 am until religious services at 11:00 am at Winnfield Funeral Home. Burial immediately following the services at Southern Memorial Garden. The service will be lived streamed at Winnfieldfuneralhome.com.