Kenneth John Joffrion, 64, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was a native of Donaldsonville, LA and a resident of Geismar, LA. He enjoyed hunting, traveling, cooking, visiting Alaska and most of all he enjoyed his loving grandchildren Jaxon and Jensen Joffrion. Kenneth is survived by his father, Virgil "Rip" Joffrion, Sr. and his wife Joan Joffrion; sons, Justin (Shelley) Joffrion, Jake Joiffron, Joey Joffrion, Josh (Kimberlyn) Joffrion; sisters, Kathleen "Gal" (Rob Fritchie) Joffrion, Lillie (Dr. Bob) Gruner, Ruthie (Rusty) Golden; brothers, Virgil (Louise) Joffrion, Jr., Steven (Stacy) Joffrion, Fil (Brenda) Joffrion, Pat (Cristy) Joffrion, Marion (Beth) Joffrion, Tommy (Holly) Joffrion, Dale (Jana) Gremillion; grandchildren, Jaxon and Jensen Joffrion. He is preceded in death by his mother, Rosemary Joffrion; sisters, Mary Carbo and Louise Joffrion. Private services will be held for the immediate family. Committal Service will take place at Cornerview Cemetery of Gonzales at 12PM and is open to family and friends. Pallbearers are Justin, Jake, Joey, Josh and Jaxon Joffrion, Jason Doiron, Jimmy Hidalgo, Todd Gautreau, Steven Joffrion, Tom Stinnett, John Kollar and Robbie McKey. In lieu of flowers, please make all donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Visit www.oursofh.com to offer messages of condolences. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Advocate from May 18 to May 20, 2020.