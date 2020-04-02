Kenneth "Kenny" Jones, a Native of New Roads and resident of Alexandria, departed this life at the age of 55 on Friday March 27, 2020 at his residence. He was a student at Pecan Grove Training Center in Alexandria. A special thanks to all who worked with him. Kenny is survived by his four sisters Peggy Lee (Gilbert) Patterson, Doris Vonda, Janet (Reverend Donald Ray) Patterson, and Barbara (Lionel) Arbuckle; three brothers, Eugene, Jerry Wayne, and Myron (Sheila) Jones Sr.; one aunt, Maggie "Peg" Smith of Maringouin, LA; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020