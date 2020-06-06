Kenneth Joseph Parker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Joseph Parker entered into eternal rest on June 4, 2020. He was an Evangelist. Survived by his former wife, Mable Lee Parker; daughter, Sheronda Parker Webb (Robert M. Webb, Jr.); grandchildren, Daniel J. Richard, III, Diamonique Richard (Tristen James), Dawn Richard, Robert M. Webb, III and Paige Noelle Webb; great-grandchildren, Naomi Alexis Richard-Facey and Tristen James, Jr. Preceded in death by his parents, Frances McCoy and David Pearlie Parker; siblings, William, Delores, and Ronald Christopher Parker. Visitation Thursday, June 11, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Charles Guillory officiating. Interment St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 6 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
JUN
11
Service
10:00 AM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved