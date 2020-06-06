Kenneth Joseph Parker entered into eternal rest on June 4, 2020. He was an Evangelist. Survived by his former wife, Mable Lee Parker; daughter, Sheronda Parker Webb (Robert M. Webb, Jr.); grandchildren, Daniel J. Richard, III, Diamonique Richard (Tristen James), Dawn Richard, Robert M. Webb, III and Paige Noelle Webb; great-grandchildren, Naomi Alexis Richard-Facey and Tristen James, Jr. Preceded in death by his parents, Frances McCoy and David Pearlie Parker; siblings, William, Delores, and Ronald Christopher Parker. Visitation Thursday, June 11, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Charles Guillory officiating. Interment St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 6 to Jun. 11, 2020.