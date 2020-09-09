Kenneth Karl (Ken) Buhler died from a massive heart attack in his home on Sunday night September 6th. He had just returned home from one of his favorite activities, fishing. His plan was to take a quick nap and then clean the fish. He never had a chance to complete his plan. Ken was born October 14, 1959 and lived most of his life in Baton Rouge where he was best known as a good friend and an outstanding auctioneer. He had his own Antique auction business for many years, and at the beginning of the dot com era, started GoAntiques, an online sales channel for antique dealers around the world. The world was not quite ready for that, so he started Estate Auction Services, a company devoted to selling homes and their furnishings at auction. He has been an auctioneer for Henderson's Auctions in Livingston for many years and for the past few years sold the trade-in vehicle stock for a large auto dealer in Lafayette. Ken was also the Chief Motivational Officer for a company that sells full body motion machines. In his spare time, Ken conducted many charity auctions for groups such as the Food Bank, Breast Awareness Association and the NRA. Ken was a lover-of life. He had his weaknesses and fell down several times, but each time he picked himself up, brushed himself off and started over again with even more energy than the previous time. Ken made his first speckled trout fishing trip when he was five and one might say he was hooked. From that day forward, fishing was always very important to him. In fact, for the past few years, he and his cousins, Joyce Guy and Evelyn Wilkinson, spent many hours crawfishing, catfishing, and catching bullfrogs in the Spillway at Ramah. Ken served his country by enlisting in the Marine Corps in the late 1970's and was honorably discharged. Ken is survived by his mother, Aline Alford, as well as his father and step mother, Mac and Betti Helen Buhler; son, Wyatt; and daughter Haley Logue; his brother, Alton and wife Tammy, his step brother, Walker Herlitz, step sister Elizabeth Cortes and husband Raul, an Aunt, Jeanette Buhler, an Uncle Clyde Gremillion, as well nieces Leah Cole and husband Shelby, Hannah Newman and husband, mason, and nephew Jake Buhler and wife Dustenn and many cousins. The close surviving cousins include: Joyce Guy, Becky Brown and husband Larry, Donna Edwards and husband Dickie, Patti Perkins and husband Greg, Gaye McKnight and husband Roger, Jami Glazer and husband Bobby, Terri Castarona, Alton Alford, Katherine Jones, Carlton Jones and wife Sharon, Jan Brantley and husband David, Connie Jones and husband Bobby, Janelle Nunley and husband Lynn, and honorary cousin Evelyn Wilkinson. Funeral services are at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Florida Boulevard with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday September 11th. Services will begin and 11 a.m. followed by burial at Roselawn Cemetery on North Street. Pall Bearers are Jake Buhler, David Kern, Reggie Sterling, Greg Pizzolato, Lee Burns and Steve Dupre.

