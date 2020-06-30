Kenneth LaMarr "Griff" Aliers
Kenneth "Griff" LaMarr Aliers, born in Alexandria and resident of Prairieville passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the age of 76. Kenny was a loving and kind person who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Kenny had a life long love for motorcycle, riding Harley's with his frineds. Even after his stroke in 2005, he never gave up and lived life to the fullest. Kenny is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl Aliers; daughters, Kimberly Aliers Guillory and Kristina Renee Aliers; son, Michael LaMarr Aliers; grandchildren, Jordan Aliers, Brennan Aliers, and Rowan Aliers; great grandchildren, Brailen Kadlic and James Gauthier; grand-dogs, Zydeco, Nina, and Lacey. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lois and Mickey Aliers; sister and brother-in-law, Darlene and Willis White; sister-in-law, Pat Bourgeois. Private visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home on Thursday night. A mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, July 3, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Baton Rouge. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice for their care and compassion. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com . Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 30 to Jul. 3, 2020.
June 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
