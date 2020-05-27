Kenneth Lee Corbett
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Lee Corbett passed away on May 24, 2020 of a heart attack. He was a long-time resident of Fairhope, AL. Kenny was born on March 15, 1960 in Birmingham, AL. Kenny was an avid Alabama football fan who loved music, fishing, and his family. He has always been known for his humor, kindness, and generosity to others. Kenny was a hard worker where he had a successful 23-year career with John H. Carter. He held the title of Director of Valves & Valve Automation; however, his most prized titles were "Dad" and "Granddaddy". He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Corbett, of 34 years and his three sons, Jacob Lee Corbett (Lauren Corbett) age 31, Matthew Layne Corbett (Kaleigh Corbett) age 30, and Zachary Andrew Corbett age 25. Kenny had two grandchildren Henry Lee Corbett age 9 and Alice Marie Corbett age 2, his mother Mrs. Billie Corbett and his brother Ronnie Corbett (Annie Corbett), and many nieces and nephews who he loved very much. Kenny loved teaching his Grandchildren to fish and providing opportunities for his family to see the world. Kenny was preceded in death by his father, Jesse Lee Corbett and his brother, Bryan Keith Corbett. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Resthaven Funeral Home, with a visitation beginning at 1:00 PM. Resthaven Funeral Home is located at 11817 Jefferson Hwy Baton Rouge, LA 70816.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 27 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
01:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
30
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved