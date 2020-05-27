Kenneth Lee Corbett passed away on May 24, 2020 of a heart attack. He was a long-time resident of Fairhope, AL. Kenny was born on March 15, 1960 in Birmingham, AL. Kenny was an avid Alabama football fan who loved music, fishing, and his family. He has always been known for his humor, kindness, and generosity to others. Kenny was a hard worker where he had a successful 23-year career with John H. Carter. He held the title of Director of Valves & Valve Automation; however, his most prized titles were "Dad" and "Granddaddy". He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Corbett, of 34 years and his three sons, Jacob Lee Corbett (Lauren Corbett) age 31, Matthew Layne Corbett (Kaleigh Corbett) age 30, and Zachary Andrew Corbett age 25. Kenny had two grandchildren Henry Lee Corbett age 9 and Alice Marie Corbett age 2, his mother Mrs. Billie Corbett and his brother Ronnie Corbett (Annie Corbett), and many nieces and nephews who he loved very much. Kenny loved teaching his Grandchildren to fish and providing opportunities for his family to see the world. Kenny was preceded in death by his father, Jesse Lee Corbett and his brother, Bryan Keith Corbett. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Resthaven Funeral Home, with a visitation beginning at 1:00 PM. Resthaven Funeral Home is located at 11817 Jefferson Hwy Baton Rouge, LA 70816.

