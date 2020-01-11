Kenneth Lee Evans

Obituary
Kenneth Lee Evans, 69, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 at his home in Baton Rouge, LA. Kenny was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Connie Day Evans; children, Wade (Tonya) Evans, Lauren (Lance) Kennedy; stepchildren, Scottie Roberts and B.T. Roberts; 5 grandchildren; and 3 step-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Lois Evans. No services are planned per Kenny's request. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020
