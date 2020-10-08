Kenneth Lee Funderburk, 78, of Slaughter, La. passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020. He was born July 14, 1942 in Centreville, MS., he grew up in Gloster, MS. and graduated from Gloster High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force in Vietnam. He moved to Slaughter, La. and worked for over thirty years with the Baker Police Department. He was preceded in death by his parents, Noah B. Funderburk and Vivian Marie Clark Funderburk; sister Jeanette Brown. He is survived by his wife Kitty Funderburk; daughter Tracy Averette; son Brad Funderburk; granddaughter Alayna Averette; grandson Cole Averette; son-in-law Jarod Averette; and brother-in-law Tom Brown. Family graveside services will be held in Roseland Cemetery in Gloster. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to Louisiana War Veterans Home, 4739 Hwy. 10, Jackson, La. 70748.

