1/
Kenneth Lee Funderburk
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Lee Funderburk, 78, of Slaughter, La. passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020. He was born July 14, 1942 in Centreville, MS., he grew up in Gloster, MS. and graduated from Gloster High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force in Vietnam. He moved to Slaughter, La. and worked for over thirty years with the Baker Police Department. He was preceded in death by his parents, Noah B. Funderburk and Vivian Marie Clark Funderburk; sister Jeanette Brown. He is survived by his wife Kitty Funderburk; daughter Tracy Averette; son Brad Funderburk; granddaughter Alayna Averette; grandson Cole Averette; son-in-law Jarod Averette; and brother-in-law Tom Brown. Family graveside services will be held in Roseland Cemetery in Gloster. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to Louisiana War Veterans Home, 4739 Hwy. 10, Jackson, La. 70748.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved