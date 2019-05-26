Kenneth "Spanky" Lee Korb entered into eternal rest on May 24, 2019 at the age of 61. He is survived by his wife of 41 years Debra Korb, two children Amy Korb and Lois Ritchie; two grandchildren Camrin Ritchie and Kaitlyn Ritchie; brothers Robert Korb with his wife Linda Korb, Ralph Korb and Michael Korb; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Paul Korb Sr. and Stella Korb, sisters Lois Brackett and Patricia Jarboe; brothers Paul Korb Jr., Thomas Korb, Richard Korb and Dennis Korb. He will be immensely missed by family and friends.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 26 to May 27, 2019