Kenneth Louis Litz Sr.
Kenneth Louis Litz, Sr. died Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the age of 89. He retired from the United States Postal Service in 1989 with 33 years of service and was a member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees. Kenneth was also a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 3784, having served four years with the United States Navy during the Korean conflict. He volunteered with the U.S.S. Kidd Museum since 2003. Kenneth is survived by his wife, Cynthia Andries Litz; son, Kenneth Louis Litz, Jr; sister, Betty Baughman; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his beloved son, Ronald Scott Litz, and his parents, Media and Herman Litz. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his name to Our Lady of Mercy's St. Vincent de Paul Conference, 445 Marquette Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA, 70806, an organization favored by his deceased son, Scott. Pallbearers will be Dr. Kraemer Diel, Messrs. Steve Donnelly, David Baughman, Jorg Andries, Blake Higginbotham and Stephen Troy Higginbotham. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 10 am. Due to Covid 19, there will be no visitation prior to the mass. Interment will be at Roselawn Memorial Park following the mass.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 372-7687
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
