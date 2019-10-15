Kenneth Louis "PaPa" Webre, a native of New Roads and resident of Livonia passed away Monday October 14, 2019 at Pointe Coupee Hsopital at the age of 70. He was a retired truck driver. Survived by Wife of 51 years Amelia, Son Kenneth Webre Jr. (Valerie), Daughter Deborah Breaux (Benny), Sister Geraldine Rockforte (Lionel), Grandchildren Dustin, Whitney (Aaron), Shaye, Camille, and Ethan, great Grandchildren Cruz, Aubree, Ava, and Parker. Godchild Michelle Andre, and numerous Nieces, and Nephews. He was preceded in death by Parents Whitney and Laura Webre, Brothers Charles (Boo) Webre, and Gerald Webre. Visitation Thursday October 17, 2019 at 9:00am. Service to follow at 11:00am at First Baptist Church of Maringouin. Many thanks to the Pointe General Staff. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Maringouin. Professional Services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019