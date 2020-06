Or Copy this URL to Share

Kenneth Mark "Kenny" Canezaro was a resident of Lake Charles and a native of Baton Rouge. He passed away June 24, 2020 in Baton Rouge. He is survived by his brother Ben Canezaro; sister, Elizabeth C. McGehee, 3 nephews and 1 niece. A private memorial service will be held a later date.

