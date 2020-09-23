Kenneth Meads departed this life on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at West Jefferson Medical Center. He was 55, a native and resident of Labadieville, LA. Visitation on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. Visitation on Friday, September 25, 2020 at New Morning Star Baptist Church, Labadieville, LA from 9:00am to religious services at 1:00pm. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390. (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.