Kenneth Michael Duplantier slipped through the veil that enters into eternity at his home on April 19, 2019. He was born January 7, 1953 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Charlie Duplantier and Thelma Keeling. Kenneth fathered four children, John Kenneth Duplantier; Chiwanda Dee Duplantier, Kendra Monique Duplantier and Elisa Duplantier. He was a 1971 graduate of McKinley Senior High School, served in the US Marine Corps where he served for three years. He worked for the City of Houston for 29 years and he retired in 2012. Kenneth leaves to mourn his children, John Kenneth (Marie) Duplantier, Baltimore MD.; Chiwanda Dee Duplantier, New Orleans, LA; Christopher James Ford III, Houston,TX; Kendra Monique Duplantier, Los Angeles, CA; and Elisa Duplantier, Houston, TX; Siblings, Charley Mae Dicks; Alex Duplantier; Thelma Marie Duplantier, Baton Rouge LA; 6 Granddaughters, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents: Charlie Duplantier and Thelma Keeling; two sisters: Willie Ann Parker and Celestine Keeling Williams, a brother: Joseph Sidney Harris, and a nephew: Ronald Sigers Sr.
Published in TheAdvocate.com on Apr. 25, 2019