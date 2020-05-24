Kenneth "Fox" Montgomery Sr.
Kenneth "Fox" Montgomery, Sr., entered into eternal rest at his home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana surrounded by his loving family. He was a native of Zachary, Louisiana. Viewing at Miller and Daughter Mortuary on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 9:00 am until 10:45 am; because of Covid-19 restrictions, an invitation only service will be held; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include his wife, Cheryel Montgomery; mother, Ruth Montgomery; children, Chemetra Irvin, Keara, Keyshon and Kenneth Montgomery, Jr.; three brothers; mother-in-law, Thelma Irvin; other relatives and friends.

Published in The Advocate from May 24 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
