Kenneth "Fox" Montgomery, Sr., entered into eternal rest at his home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana surrounded by his loving family. He was a native of Zachary, Louisiana. Viewing at Miller and Daughter Mortuary on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 9:00 am until 10:45 am; because of Covid-19 restrictions, an invitation only service will be held; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include his wife, Cheryel Montgomery; mother, Ruth Montgomery; children, Chemetra Irvin, Keara, Keyshon and Kenneth Montgomery, Jr.; three brothers; mother-in-law, Thelma Irvin; other relatives and friends.

