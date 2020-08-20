Kenneth Ontario Miles, a native of Washington D.C., age 49, passed away unexpectedly on August 15, 2020 in Ashton, Maryland. He was born on November 30, 1970 to Lessie Walker and William Miles. Kenneth graduated from Gonzaga High School in 1988 and attended the University of Virginia on a football scholarship where he helped the Cavaliers win a share of the ACC Championship in 1989. Kenneth earned a degree in Studio Art and a master's degree in Social Foundations of Education while at Virginia. Kenneth began his career and love for student athlete affairs at Virginia as an Academic and Life Skills Coordinator. He was hired by Syracuse University as an Associate Athletic Director, where he helped the football team achieve a 100% graduation rate in 2000 . Kenneth also earned another masters degree in education while at Syracuse. His role and accomplishments at Syracuse helped him ascend the ranks and landed him at Louisiana State University. Kenneth spent eleven years as the Assistant Vice Chancellor of the Cox Communications Center for Student Athletes. Late last year, Kenneth left LSU for the University of Michigan where he served as the Executive Senior Associate Athletic Director for their Academic Success Program. Kenneth is survived by his Mother, Lessie Walker, his daughter and Daddy's Princess, Alexandra Ontario Miles, his brother, Jeffrey Miles, sister, Tiffany Miles, his girlfriend, Michelle LeBlanc, stepchildren, Henry Flournory III, Dari, Danielle, and Darian LeBlanc, his ex-wife, Beth A. Miles, and a host of extended family and countless friends and acquaintances. Kenneth was preceded in death by his father, William Miles and his brother, William Miles, Jr.. Kenneth's mantra was "A Man for Others" and he exemplified that in everything he did. His legacy will be the hundreds of athletes and mentees he has helped throughout his exemplary career. His bright light, big laugh, and kindness will live on through his mother and baby girl, of whom being her Daddy was his favorite role. Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Please consider a donation in his name to a charity of your choice
.