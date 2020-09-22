Kenneth Paul Bohne was born on October 24, 1976 in Baton Rouge and passed away on September 17, 2020 in Mandeville. Visitation will be at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and again on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. to 9:40 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Port Allen. Entombment will take place at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Cemetery in Lakeland. Ken dedicated his professional life to help comfort and heal the sick. He earned his degree in nursing with honors from Southern University in Baton Rouge, where he was recognized with the Faculty Award for his nurturing bedside manner. He worked in the ER and ICU at numerous local hospitals and had recently been named Director of Nursing at Avenues/Townsend Center of New Orleans. Though his career was in a scientific field, he saw the world through an artist's eye. Ken was a colorful and humorous storyteller with a quick wit. He enjoyed playing his treasured baby grand piano and had a beautiful singing voice, which was especially captured as he sang the Ava Maria. He composed original music, enjoyed painting, and was an avid traveler. Ken was also a devoted Roman Catholic who served as a eucharistic minister. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Leo Mix of New Roads and Clyde J. Bohne, Sr. and Rita Bueche Bohne of Bueche; his close friend, Julian Montano of Colombia; and several beloved aunts, uncles, and friends. Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Mary Alice Mix Bohne of New Roads; his father and stepmother, Clyde J. Bohne, Jr. and Pat Donahoe Bohne of Prairieville; his brothers Clyde J. Bohne, III (Kelly) and Robert Bohne; as well as his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins, and many friends and coworkers. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.