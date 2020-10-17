Kenneth Paul Granier, born in Gonzales, LA, and a resident of Prairieville, passed to eternal life on Monday, October 5, 2020, at the age of 68. Kenny graduated from East Ascension High School in 1970 and married the love of his life, Patricia Babin Granier, in 1974. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Kenny was a member of the Boilermaker's Union and a supervisor for Turner Industries. He was also a past board member of the East Ascension Rider's Club and a current member of the Louisiana and Mississippi Cattlemen's Associations. The most important focus in his life was his immediate family. Kenny loved spending time with Patricia at their farm in Mississippi. He also loved following and supporting Kristy, Kylie, Allie, and Chad as they participated in equestrian events throughout the years. Raising cattle, hunting, and working on his land at home and in Mississippi also brought happiness to his life. Kenny is survived by his wife, Patricia Babin Granier; daughter, Kristy Granier Cliburn; son-in-law, Chad Cliburn; grandchildren, Kylie Cliburn and Allie Cliburn; sister, Sheila Perrault (Louis);brothers, Brent Granier (Nancy); Keith Granier(Sherry); and Todd Granier. Sisters-in-law, Joanie Basso (Mike), Lena Babin, Rachel Babin; Brothers-in-law, Byron "Tut" Babin (Julie); Ricky Babin (Phyllis). He is preceded in death by his daughter, Shannon Granier; father, Henry Granier, mother, Shirley Gautreau Granier; sisters, Brenda Granier and Vanessa Pretelt; father-in-law, Shelton Babin, Sr.; mother-in-law, Helen Berteau Babin; brothers-in-law, Shelton Babin, Jr. and Mike Babin. Visitation will be held Ourso Funeral Home on Monday, October 19th, from 8:30 to 11:00 am with a mass of Christian burial being held at 11:30 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Prairieville. Interment will follow at Serenity Oaks. Chad Cliburn, Michael Basso, Jr., Jordan Babin, Ricky Babin, Jim Bullion, Blaine Petite, Brian Lalonde, and Mike Gonzales will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Basso, Sr.; Sydney "Snookie" Ballard; Robert Cope; Uncle Milton Granier; Jeffrey Martin; David Callais; and Ronald Braud. Kenny's family would especially like to thank Dr. Zelinsky, Dr. Lieux, Dr. McCarthy, Dr. Shows, and Dr. Cassidy. A special thank you also goes to Robin Marrow, Shelley Bourgeois, Dr. Kevin Babin, Renique Spears, Tiffany Richardson, and Valencia Cotton. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales (www.oursofh.com
) is in charge of arrangements.