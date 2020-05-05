Kenneth, known to all as "Ken", was the sixth child born to the union of the late Rev. Sidney Williams, Sr., and Mary Bynum Williams on August 2, 1953. He departed this life on Saturday, May 2, 2020. He accepted Christ as his personal Savior at an early age and was baptized by the late Reverend R. C. Smith at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Brusly, Louisiana. He is currently a member of Israelite Missionary Baptist Church in Brusly, Louisiana. Ken was educated in Louisiana public schools beginning with Lukeville Elementary School and graduating from Brusly High School in Brusly, Louisiana in 1971. After graduation in 1971, Ken proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force from 1971 to 1975 where he worked as an ICBM Analyst Technician. He retired from Dow Chemical Company in Plaquemine, Louisiana after a long successful career as an Instrument Technician. He was a member of the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge, Free and Accepted Masons of Louisiana, 3rd Masonic District, Stone Square Lodge #8 in Port Allen, Louisiana having served as past Worshipful Master for many years. Ken leaves to mourn his loving wife, Carlean Shropshire Williams; three sons, Curtis Kennard Williams (Gena), Conrad Courtney Williams (Crystal) of Wichita, Kansas and Kirkland Kinnard Williams of Brusly, Louisiana; and one daughter, Kristie Nicole Williams of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; 10 grandchildren; three brothers, Sidney Williams, Jr., (Kathy) of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Donald Ray Williams (Carol) of Brusly, Louisiana and David Wayne Williams of Houston, Texas; four sisters, Cheryl Williams Wooten (Bobby) of Atlanta, Georgia, Linda Marie Williams, Felecia Regina Woodley and Kathy Williams Mills (William) all of Addis, Louisiana; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Ken is preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Margaret Ann Williams. A private funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis & Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in The Advocate from May 5 to May 6, 2020.