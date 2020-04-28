Kenneth Ray Fontenot
1947 - 2020
Kenneth Ray Fontenot passed suddenly from this earth on April 25, 2020, at his residence in Bueche. He was born September 18, 1947 and raised in New Iberia but had lived in Bueche for the last 45 years. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Frances; son, Christopher; daughter, Madeline (Austin) and grandchildren, Caleb and Abigail. Survived also by brothers, Bobby and Steve and sister, Patricia. He is preceded in death by his parents, Sydney and Eloise Fontenot. Kenneth worked 35 years for ExxonMobil before his retirement. In his retirement, he enjoyed watching LSU baseball, traveling, fishing, puttering in the yard and spending time with his grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenabatonrouge.com.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
