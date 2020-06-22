Kenneth "Kenny" Ray Lambert, born in Gonzales and resident of St. Amant, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the age of 70. Kenny was a generous and loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother who enjoyed spending time and making memories with his family and friends. He loved spending time with his grandchildren as well as working and entertaining his friends in his workshop. He had a collection of antique farm equipment and restoring old tractors. Kenny was an outdoorsman and looked forward to trips at his camp in Grand Isle. Kenny also had an appreciation for music and played the trumpet. Kenny was a former banker and small business owner. He is survived by his wife of over 49 years, Glenda Brown Lambert; son, Jarret Paul Lambert and wife, Nicole; grandchildren, Perry and Jackson Lambert; sister, Sharon Lambert LeBlanc and husband, Chuck; mother-in-law, Joyce Fontenot Brown. Kenny is preceded in death by his parents, Louis "LG" and Norma Eliser Lambert; father-in-law, Melton "Perry" Brown. Visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 8am until 10:30 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Amant at 11am. Entombment will follow at the church cemetery mausoleum. Shelly Cummins, Gary Binns, Paul Lambert, Chuck LeBlanc, Reece LeBlanc, Rhett LeBlanc, Vince Diez, Sr. and Terry Delaune will serve as pallbeares. The family would like to thank the ER and ICU staff of Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Kenny's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 22 to Jun. 25, 2020.