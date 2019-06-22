Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Ray Wells. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Ascension Baptist Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth Ray Wells, 82, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, born in Wadesboro, LA on May 13, 1937, passed away on June 20, 2019 in his home in Galvez, LA. He graduated from St. Amant High School and worked for Louisiana Department of Transportation for 41 years. He is survived by his wife June Dianne. Their first date was to a Marty Robbins concert in 1964 and it didn't take long to figure out she was the one. They married 10 months later and have been together for 54 years. He is survived by his family, one son Jeffery Wells, married to Kim, and one daughter Sheri Wells. His grandchildren, Lauren LeBrun, married to Matthew, Haleigh Myers, married to Hays, Wesley Wells, Whitney Wells, married to Rachel, and Landon Wells. His great-grandchildren, Emersyn Wells, Everly LeBrun, and Layton LeBrun. His siblings, Iris Barber married to Reuben, Irma Carpenter married to EJ, Marvin Wells married to Linda, Jerry Burdette married to Gayle. He was preceded in death by his parents William Acy and Susie Wells, his siblings Clyde Wells, George Wilburn Wells, Beverly Noble, Lucille Martin, Estelle Wells and Truvie Wells. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Ascension Baptist Church on Monday, June 24 from 9:00 am- 11:00 am. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park Baton Rouge, LA. Kenneth will be remembered as the ultimate definition of a servant of the Lord. A true servant's heart, he helped anyone and everyone without expecting anything in return and always gave God the glory. He loved God, his family, his friends and his church. In everything, he showed honesty, hard work, strong character and he always found the good in everyone. He will be missed by all who knew him. We love you PawPaw! Pallbearers will be Wesley Wells, Whitney Wells, Landon Wells, Matthew LeBrun, Ron Kelleher and Bob Shelton. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 22 to June 24, 2019

