Ain't dere no more. Just like Schwegmann's, K&B Drugs and Pontchartrain Beach, Ken, age 78, ain't dere no more. He passed away at home 10-9-19 embraced by his wife Teresa and caregivers. Hurricane Cancer initially blasted through his prostate 10 years ago. Then cancer erupted in his liver 5 years later with devastating results. He survived 5 major surgeries over the next 5 years to arrest it. Lewy Body Dementia topped off the list of last diseases. He was a New Orleans native who moved to Baton Rouge at the request of BCBSLA. He began his 34-year career there and retired as an IT executive. He was a scuba diver in his high school and college days before certification rules existed. He and his New Orleans diving club buddies helped create scuba diving safety procedures. They once speared a 503# Jewfish under a rig. A friend who couldn't make that trip said "bring me some fish if you get any." His buddy found that huge fish blocking his driveway the next morning. Ken was an avid outdoorsman. He duck and deer hunted and fished the Cocodrie area his whole life. When he wasn't outdoors, he was playing racquetball with friends and traveling to tournaments. He found time to marry his first wife, Sandi Broussard, with whom he had 2 children, Traci and Ken Jr. After his divorce and move to Baton Rouge, he and best bud Micky, also divorced from his first wife, bought a house together. Micky considered himself Wifey #2 until Ken married Guynelle Oliver. Ken helped raise her 2 children, Guy and Leslie, in tandem with his own. Micky had to move out of that house even though he claims he "gave Ken the best years of my life." Many years later, Ken met and married his third wife, Teresa Lamke, a native of New Jersey. They bought a second home in Gulf Shores, AL. More boating, fishing, golfing and great times were had there with family and many new friends. In the years of good health, they traveled through Europe and enjoyed cruises until the multiple sicknesses degraded his quality of life forever. Ken has donated his body to science in the fervent hope their research could help to prevent his horrible diseases and all their additional complications from afflicting anyone else. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joseph Hospice/Carpenter House would be appreciated. Surviving siblings and spouses include Traci & Tony Kestler; Ken Bird Jr., Karin, & granddaughter Kenzi; Guy & Lisa Oliver & granddaughters Hannah, Katie & Sydney; Leslie & Scott & grandchildren Kaitlyn, Rebekah and William. Heartfelt thanks are extended to all members on the "Home Team", Darlene, Kim, Doretha, Sylvia and Bria, who cared so lovingly for Ken over these many months. They have become family. Sincere thanks are also extended to the Carpenter House staff for their compassionate care when Ken was in Respite Care there. 