Kenneth "Kenny" Selders entered into eternal rest at his residence in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. He was a 55 year old native of Independence, Louisiana. Viewing at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 8-9:45 am; a private service conducted by his brother, Pastor Nathaniel Selders will be FB live streamed on Miller and Daughter Mortuary's page at 10:00 am; interment at Cedar Grove COGIC Cemetery. Survivors include his wife, Doris Johnson Selders; daughter, Rachel Selders; stepdaughter, Alissa Johnson; step-granddaughter, Skylar Allen; and 10 siblings; preceded in death by his parents, Ida and Joseph Selders. He was a member of Humble Beginnings Outreach Ministry.

