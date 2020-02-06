Rev. Kenneth Toussaint

Service Information
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA
70757
(225)-625-2383
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Evening Star Baptist Church
402-430 Block St
Melville, LA
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Evening Star Baptist Church
402-430 Block St
Melville, LA
Obituary
Rev. Kenneth Toussaint, a native of Melville, LA and resident of Cypress, TX passed away at the age of 55 Tuesday January 28, 2020 due to homicide in Cypress, TX. He was a Minister and United States Army Retired Veteran. Visiting Saturday February 08, 2020 9:00 am until Religious Service at 11:00 am at Evening Star Baptist Church 402-430 Block St Melville, LA. Interment in Sweet Home Cemetery. He is survived by wife Berline Phanor Toussaint, mother Shirley Henry, eight children, brother Calvin (Debra) Toussaint, six sisters Linda, Joyce, Carolyn, Stephanie, Onethal (Allen) Anders, Lisa (Bobby) Anders, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and numerous other relatives and friends. Professional Service Entrusted To A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020
