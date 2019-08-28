Kenneth "Joe Boy" Van Carpenter passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019, at the age of 75. Joe Boy grew up in Central, LA and graduated from Istrouma High School. He is survived by his daughters, Kendra Shultz (Troy) and Kristin Schaeffer (Jerry); grandchildren, Tyler, Kaitlyn, and Cade Shultz and Lillian Schaeffer; brother, Charles "Buddy" Carpenter; and sister, Sandra "Lulu" Allen. Joe Boy is preceded in death by his parents, Favrot "Dude" and Gertrude Carpenter; and sister, Dorothy Ann Hebert. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Saturday August 31, 2019, from 11:00 AM until the time of memorial services at 2:00 PM. There will be a private burial at a later date. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.greenoaksfunerals.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2019