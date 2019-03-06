Kenneth Waldon Cornelius, affectionately known as "Pop", 88, a resident of Slaughter, LA, went to be with His Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. He was a retired pipeline welder/inspector from UA Local 198 Pipefitters Union. Visitation will be on Friday, March 8, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Zachary from 9:00 am until service time at 11:00 am conducted by Dr. Wayne Barnes. Burial will follow in Redwood Cemetery, Slaughter. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Doris Kent Cornelius, daughters, Jackie Hughes and husband, Don of Slaughter and Connie Anderson and husband, Bart of Centreville, MS and daughter in law, Cathy Cornelius of Slaughter, grandchildren, Ashley Hughes Morris, Bradley Hughes, Justin Cornelius, Cody Anderson and Bridget Anderson Zuccaro and great grandchildren, Kent, Madison, Avery and Gabrielle Morris, Kate, Kennedy and Karsyn Hughes, Kate and Wyatt Cornelius, Emma Grace and Harper Anderson and Abigail, Levi and Jase Zuccaro. He is preceded in death by his parents, Elex and Pearl Cornelius, brothers, Jim and Harry Cornelius and son, Kenneth Waldon "Wally" Cornelius. Pallbearers will be Brad Hughes, Justin Cornelius, Cody Anderson, Chad Morris, Ivy Dale Aucoin and Richard Hayden, Sr. Honorary pallbearers are Bart Anderson and Don Hughes. Kenneth was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War. He was a Gold Card Holder of The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research or Joni and Friends Special needs ministry, 795 Woodlands Parkway, Ridgeland, MS 39157.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019