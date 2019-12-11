Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Kenneth Ward. View Sign Service Information Ascension Funeral Home 426 West New River Street Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8463 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM First Baptist Church 529 Convention St. Baton Rouge , LA View Map Service 2:00 PM First Baptist Church 529 Convention St. Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Kenneth Ward, age 78, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 6:05 p.m. at The Crossing of Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge, LA. A resident of Baton Rouge, LA and native of Monroe, LA. He received his Bachelor and Masters Degree from LA Tech University in Ruston, LA and his Ph.D from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, LA. He was a member of First Baptist Church and the Masonic Lodge. He was the executive director of the Louisiana Moral and Civic Foundation and was chaplain for the Louisiana House of Representatives. Visiting at First Baptist Church, 529 Convention St., Baton Rouge, LA on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until service at 2:00 p.m. conducted by Rev. Oren Connor. Private inurnment at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Survived by his loving and devoted wife, Gloria Ward; son, Ken Ward; two daughters, Jennifer Varnado and husband, Paul and Kristy Ward; sister, Geraldine Utley; two brothers, Ralph Ward and wife, Gail and Col. Gayle Ward and wife, Bernice; and seven grandchildren, Austin Ward, Garrett Ward, Ashley Ward, David Ward, Tyler Elliott, Ainsley Ward, and Hunter Dixon. Preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Alvin and Ruth Ward; sister, Shirley Corken; and brother, Lt. Col. Kermit Ward. The family would like to thank The Crossing at Clarity Hospice for the loving and compassionate care they gave to Dr. Ward. Ascension Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

